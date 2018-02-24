Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state Saturday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office insisting that nothing can stop it.

Akeredolu gave the endorsement at a unification rally held in Akure as part of his one year anniversary in office.

He said that the state was satisfied with the numerous achievement of the President and therefore will support his second term ambition.

“Ondo state is satisfied with the achievement of our President and we want his to continue and nothing can stop this.”

Akeredolu was flanked at the rally by the National chairman of the party John Oyegun, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and the his Ogun state counterpart Ibikunle Amosun and former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi.

To give a bite to the endorsement, the governor said that the Buhari/Osibanjo presidential campaign office will be opened in the state capital very soon.

The governor promised the people of the state brighter days ahead noting that the “we have just started you people have not seen anything in terms of achievement.”

The national chairman of the party Chief Oyegun said that the national secretariat if the party is proud of the achievement recorded within the last one year of the governor.

Oyegun pointed out that “President Buhari trust in Akeredolu was not musplaced going by his achievements in the last one year.

The state chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin described the achievement of the governor as rare and laudable despite the ” whopping financial burden inherited from the immediate past administration.

Adetimehin appealed to the people to continue to remain disciplined, loyal and dedicated while the party will continue to uphold the tenets of fair play and respect for members dignity at all times.

In their good will messages former governor of Ekiti state Fayemi described the last one year of Akeredolu as a year of ” unrelenting engineering which is committed to progress, commitment, competence and hard work.

Fayemi said that the exploration of Bitumen would commenced this year.

Edo state governor Obaseki said that Akeredolu has not disappointed the party and the people of the state who voted for him in the last one year.

Other party leaders present at the rally include the former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, national vice chairman of the party in the south west, Chief Pius Akinyelure, national assembly members and members of the state executive and House of Asembly members.