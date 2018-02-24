A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Engr. Sampson Ngerebara has declared that there is no crisis within the opposition party in the state, insisting that what is currently going on in the party is internal politicking.

He stated that every delegate for the APC governorship primaries, including the leader of the party and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has only one vote.

Ngerebara, who is also the President-General of the True Rivers Development Initiative (TRDI), said, “I want to put it on record, there is nothing like crack in the APC. There is nothing like crack; the correct word is internal politicking.

“Whether you are a leader of not a leader, you have a divine right to make a choice. Even God told man, this is life, this is death, choose one but in my opinion, choose life.

“This is applicable to politicking and every human engagement. Everybody has right to make a choice. That is the truth. Take it from me, Amaechi, yes, he is the leader of the party, he has only one vote at the primaries. If I am opportuned to be a delegate, I will have right to only one vote. Each of the two votes are equal.”

The TRDI leader stated that the group’s inauguration rally at Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of the state, which was attended by Amaechi was already scheduled before the thanksgiving service organised by the Senator representing Rivers South East district, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and other lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC.

He said, “The Free Rivers Development Initiative is a non-governmental organisation set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise for support within and outside the party. After the formal registration with CAC, we now embarked on local government tours of the state, setting up our structures.

“We have structures at the state level and in all the local government and ward levels of the state. We have inaugurated the one at the state and we are moving from one local government to the other to inaugurate the local government, ward and units executives.

“Khana local government is the 18th local government we have visited and because of the size of Khana, we decided to invite the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is our grand patron.

We had pleaded with him to attend at least one of our local government inaugurations but it did not work because of his tight schedules.

“However we were able to get his nod to attend the February 10, event one month before the date. That means we got his approval between January 9 and January 10, 2018.”