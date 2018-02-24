A member of the Federal House of Representatives Representing Etsako federal Constituency of Edo State under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Hon Johnson Oghuma, weekend described as a show of ingratitude clamour by some Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari should not contest the 2019 Presidential elections.

The Edo federal lawmaker who just completed one year at the green chamber replaced Hon Phillip Shaibu now Deputy Governor of Edo State having won the by-election in 2017, also disclosed that he has been able to passed 18 motions and sponsored 6 gazetted bills which he noted are presenting at various stages of readings at the house.

The lawmaker told Leadership that the economic policies, direction and effort of Mr President in redirecting the affairs of the nation since he took over the mantle of leadership has paid off positively.

He noted: “Why should anyone ask the President not contests? From all the economic indices it is clear that the man is doing his best. Aside the criminal activities of some herdsmen and boko Haram which he did not cause his however doing everything to end it. Power generation under him has improved and he is making provision for iron and steel in Alaja, rail line and before 2020 Edo State will be connected and several other works are also ongoing. He has done well.”

He pointed out that for the first time Nigerians have a President that ill gotten money cannot be traced to either through his cronies adding that even those within the presidency found culpable in corruption have being booted out.

While expressing confidence that his bill on the floor of the house seeking the upgrade of Auchi Polytechnic to Federal University of Technology for the awards of degrees said if eventually passed will also attract infrastructural development.

“The upgrade in Auchi Polytechnic to Federal University of Technology for awarding of technical degrees and doctorate degrees is overdue and it will create expansion in the institution. It will attract other infrastructural development within the institution. So as soon as we are through with the bill thereafter we will make provision for it in the budget for expansion.

“We don’t have problem in terms of mobilizing other members of the house to ensure the smooth passage because my colleagues know that it is due for upgrade. You know that Auchi poly has been known for excellence so it will enhance learning and you know we have more people that want to learn compare to the numbers of institutions and our people are happy and interested in it,” he added.