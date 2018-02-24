The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, on Friday declared that the ban hitherto placed on gubernatorial contestants, restricting from officially declaring ambition would be lifted in two weeks’ time.

Making this disclosure, while featuring on a programme in radio station, located in Ilesa, the chairman of the party in the state, Mr Gboyega Famodun, said the ban on aspirants was informed by the need to concentrate on the conduct of January 2018 parliamentary local government poll, which was won by the ruling party virtually all the councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

According to him, “the introduction of parliamentary system of government at the local level, creation of LCDA and the conduct of local government elections made the party to strategically place ban on all governorship election activities, and in as much as the APC is a disciplined party, all party members and leaders supported us in ensuring peace and progress in the party.”

While lauding Aregbesola for converting every challenge to opportunity despite the financial condition of Osun, Famodun maintained that “in the history of Osun, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, has performed beyond people’s expectations and his unprecedented developmental achievements are indelible in all nooks and crannies of Osun.”

He stated that “Governor Aregbesola has done very well in construction of roads, bridges, standard schools, poverty alleviation job creations, agriculture, security, urban renewal, rural electrification and many that are numerous to mention, the achievements of this government will definitely speak for us and we will win the governorship election convincingly.”

Famodun, however, tasked all party members, supporters and sympathizers to continue to give their unalloyed support and cooperation to the government and the APC, with a view to “ensuring continuity of government so that more of unusual developmental projects will be experienced in Osun after winning September 22, 2018, governorship election by our great party, APC.”