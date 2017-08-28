Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has said the poor governance model of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government​ is destroying key national institutions.

He said the Appeal Court judgment, which led to the loss of Rivers East Senatorial District mandate by Senator George Thompson Sekibo, was a fallout of the unfortunate illegal alliance between the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the leadership of APC in the state said Nigerians known between the party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the party that destroyed the country and brought it to a sorry state.

Wike, who spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service in honour Sekibo at the Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Diobu, Port Harcourt, stated that due to the negative governance style of the APC, the police and INEC have metamorphosed into rigging machines that threaten the peace of the country.

The governor explained that the APC tendered results certified by the Police to the Tribunal, which the tribunal relied on, rather than the results declared by INEC on election day.

He said incidentally, both the INEC and Police results had the same serial numbers, which revealed the fraud perpetrated by the two institutions.

Wike said, “Instead of bringing change as they promised, things are getting worse. They have introduced extreme fraud in the country, especially denying the people their mandate.

“2019, they will not succeed. As far as pee are concerned, we have no senator in Rivers East. The man going there has no capacity to represent us. All of us should be ready. We should be praying to God, but ready to fight”.

But, in a swift reaction, Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Warisenibo Chris Finebone, said there is no evidence that INEC and the Police are collaborating to favour the APC in 2019

Finebone said, “The assertion today by Governor Nyesom Wike that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed institutions in Nigeria is manifestly false. Nigerians know between APC and PDP the party that finished the nation’s institutions and brought us to this sorry pass. Wike needs to reset his assessment faculty and be factual and honest for once.