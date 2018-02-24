Members of Concerned Citizens of Edo State (CCES), a non-governmental organisation, have called on the Nigeria Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS) to invite Dan Orbih, chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for proof of his allegation that the Edo State government diverted bags of rice meant for Internally Displaced (Persons IDPs).

President of the association, Mr Ogbewi Aghedo, said that “There are several dimensions to this allegation. The credibility of the Edo State government has been called to question by the allegation. The Edo State PDP chairman has also by that comment, accused the state government of criminal diversion of the relief materials approved for internally displaced persons and yet another diversion is the indictment of a Senator from Ondo State, whose name was not given by Orbih.

“You will agree with me that these are weighty allegations and cannot be equated with mere politicking. These alleged crimes fall within the purview of the police, the EFCC and the SSS and the recorded audio interview of Dan Orbih on Independent Radio is sufficient material for preliminary investigation by these security agencies.”

Aghedo said its members are aware that the state government has petitioned the state commissioner of police. “This a step in the right direction. The allegation is an attack on the integrity of the state government and it is only proper for the state to rise up to the occasion and demand proof.”

The allegation, according to Aghedo, “is equivalent to whistle blowing and as you are aware, when you have your facts and proof, the federal government will reward you for blowing the whistle, but if you blow a false whistle, we all know the implication.”

He added that as a stakeholder in the nation’s democracy project, its activities includes identifying actions and inactions that pose threat to the lives of the ordinary Edo people and Nigerians alike, defend them against obnoxious policies and laws and defend pro-people policies and programmes, amongst others.

Edo PDP chairman alleged on a live radio programme on Thursday in Benin City, that over 300 bags of rice approved for internally displaced persons were diverted by the Edo State government to the house of an Ondo State Senator.

Orbih was quoted as saying on the Independent Radio pidgin English programme, Man Around Town: “This thing no be matter wey them take debate. Them carry this rice go give one Senator for Ondo, that one na Internally displaced person? We get record for how them take share this rice among themselves.

“Them carry this rice on a Sunday go one house before By-pass. On a Sunday, because make people no see wetin them dey do. We have all these records. We know the movements. We know what they were doing. I was just watching them to see whether these people get heart.”