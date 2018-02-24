Former President, Institute of Charter Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia state.

Ajaegbu, who joined the APC in May 2017, cited the developmental backwardness of the state as one of his reasons for joining APGA, stressing that the current PDP-led government in Abia had failed the people.

He regretted that Abia was currently the worst developed state in the country, pointing out that the state is blessed with enough resources to develop itself if well utilized.

Speaking at the APGA secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, Ajaegbu said, “there is total collapse of governance in Abia, disclosing that he had made up his mind to contest for senate to represent Abia central senatorial zone come 2019.

His words: “Today is a new dawn between me and my party, APGA. There is APGA blood flowing in every Igbo man in this country even in diaspora. That’s why I pitch tent with APGA.

“I believe APGA belongs to the people of south east. APGA represent the progressiveness that really touches my heart.

“PDP in nineteen years has driven Abia state to worst developed state in the federation. The standard of our living in the state has fallen. This is not about politics, that’s true.

“We have the figures. There is so much hunger in Abia. Everyday i receives more than ten calls from people solicting for one help to another. People are no longer eating. That is a clear indication that there is total collapse of governance in the state.

“Abia receives five to six billion naira every month both state allocation and local government allocation. We have enough money, enough resources to develop this state”, he said.

“I want announce to you that I will contest for senate in 2019 election to represent Abia central to ensure democracy dividends was brought to the doorsteps of the people of the state.”

He expressed optimisms that APGA will win the governorship seat of Abia state come 2019.

Welcoming Ajaegbu into the APGA fold, the state chairman of the party, Reverend Austin Ehiemere, assured Ajaegbu of a level playing field in the party’s primaries ahead of 2019 poll.

The event was attended by the governorship candidate of APGA in 2015 election, Dr. Alex Otti, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ossy Pretge, three APGA members in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr Eme Uche Eme, the Deputy governorship candidate of the party in 2015 election and other party chieftains in the state.