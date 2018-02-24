Lagos chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has banned its local government chapters from holding meetings without the approval of the state secretariat.

State chairman, Moshood Salvador, announced the ban on Friday in Lagos, while addressing party members after a meeting with the elders caucus.

He said the order became necessary after “some unrecognized people” held parallel local government meetings in Amuwo Odofin area of the state on Thursday.

“Such meetings by unrecognized persons can undermine the peace and stability of the PDP in the state,” he said.

He said that the party would not hesitate to sanction any member or group of people out to cause discord among members.

“What happened in Amuwo Odofin yesterday was a shame. Some people impersonated local government executives in the area and were trying to create confusion.

“We have found that such persons are detractors out to undermine the peace in the PDP. We are not going to allow that.

“Henceforth, nobody should hold any local government executive meeting without the approval of the secretariat.

“The constitution has provisions for dealing with situations like this; we shall not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against anyone found flouting our directive,” he said.

He urged members to shun acts that could undermine the peace in the party ahead of the general elections in 2019, and advised groups in the party to respect the power-sharing agreement in the interest of progress.