The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be held responsible for the killing of innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

Addressing party members at the Finbarrs Road secretariat Umuahia, Secondus said at the beginning of a three-day working visit to Abia State that “We must blame the federal government of APC for misinformation, inability to protect lives and property.”

The PDP National chairman who was received on arrival by the state chairman, Chief Johnson Onuigbo and members of the state working committee, also alleged that everything has collapsed under the government of APC. “All has collapsed, no fuel, herdsmen are given license to kill.”

According to him, “the PDP is on a rescue mission; APC is divided, they have no mission, they have no vision. They are playing games with hunger, enough is enough.”

He expressed confidence in the government of Okezie Ikpeazu saying PDP was working with fear of God and the support of the people. He disclosed that he was talking with some APC Governors especially those in the North East saying that were on their way to PDP. “I have talked with Governors in the North Central; they are on their way to PDP,” he said.

He also disclosed that no PDP Governor has any intention of leaving the party. “All PDP Governors are intact and in agreement with the party. No rumours again. Nigerians are in the mission of recovering the country. Even market women know that APC has collapsed.”

The PDP chairman later inspected some ongoing projects of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu including the Umuda Insingwu Erosion control site in Umuahia North council area, Abia Investment House, Ogwurube layout, among others, in company of the Governor and Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North)