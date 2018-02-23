The crisis rocking the Kaduna All Progressives Congress took a new dimension on Friday Governor Nasir el-Rufai sued the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, Shehu Sani, before the state high court

The governor is seeking N500m damages from the senator for each of the four alleged offences, one of which is defamation of character. The total damages being sought amounts to N2bn.

El-Rufai was at the state high court to file the suit on Friday.

The governor said he sought compensation for the injury allegedly suffered as a result of “the malicious statements” made by Senator Sani through the mass media to humiliate him and defame his integrity by calling him a drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor is seeking, among other reliefs, a declaration that the derogatory remarks made against him by Senator Sani was totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

Counsel to the governor, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, SAN, while speaking with journalists, said each of the four actions attracts the sum of N500m each.

Mustapha also dismissed insinuations that el-Rufai, by virtue of his position, did not have the constitutional right to sue anyone.