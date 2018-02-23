President Muhammadu Buhari met with John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday afternoon over the crisis rocking the party.

Recall that Mr Tinubu had written a letter to Odigie-Oyegun accused the chairman of sabotaging the reconciliation assignment given to him by the president.

Odigie-Oyegun arrived the presidential villa at 3 pm and left 50 minutes later after meeting with Buhari.

He did not speak to the media, walking briskly away as soon as he saw journalists approaching him.