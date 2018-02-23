President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to urgently rejig his cabinet if he was desirous of making the best of the remaining part of his tenure and fulfill his electoral promises to the people of Nigeria.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ambassador Chibuike Ukauwa, gave the advice in a chat with journalists in Umuahia, saying that the cabinet assembled by Buhari was being bogged down by deadwoods and saboteurs.

He said that “the cabal” within the cabinet were only interested in their personal benefits and cared less about helping Mr. President to make positive impact on the lives of Nigerians hence Buhari should urgently “stop their dangerous mission of sabotaging his good works.”

Ukauwa, who is a governorship aspirant on the APC platform, insisted that there was no way President Buhari was going to end his tenure on a high note without weeding his cabinet of those who do not mean well for Nigeria, adding that the federal cabinet needed a shot of fresh blood to start performing well.

“As a chieftain of APC, I think Buhari is making a big mistake. I am not impressed with the way things are going under President Buhari-led federal government. I think President Buhari is on high level manipulation by a cabal in the presidency and Nigerians are expecting him to flush out those cabals that have hijacked his government,” he said.

Describing himself as one of Buhari’s “die-hard supporters” the party chieftain said that he was “not happy at the way things are going under his government”, adding that he could not understand why Mr. President appears not to be aware that “there are certain people in his cabinet who doesn’t want him to succeed as president of this country.”

According to him, there are certain cabinet members in Buhari’s administration who are loyalists of past presidents hence they would be working to frustrate the good plans that Buhari has for this country.

On the recent statement issued by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, advising Buhari against going for a second term in office, Ukauwa said that the advice was misguided as Buhari deserved second term of eight years just as Obasanjo did when he occupied the presidency.

He urged Nigerians not to allow themselves “to be deceived by the antics of the ex-president who failed during his regime to fix the country well,” adding that Obasanjo was master of grandstanding and double speak.

However the APC chieftain acknowledged that the spate of crises rocking the nation was not good testimony for the Buhari government as the crises were gradually pushing Nigeria down the road of civil war hence “something urgent should be done to save this country from crisis”.

He therefore said that it has become imperative that President Buhari to bring together all ethnic nationalities in the country in order “to find ways to resolve issues bedeviling this country”.

“The federal government should wake up and take decisive action to stop these senseless killings in the country. Because the way I’m seeing things if not curtailed they may lead to ethnic war,” he said.

Ukauwa stated that the time has come for Ndigbo to abandon the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and embrace the ruling APC, saying that the future of Ndigbo was guaranteed in the ruling party as according to him, Nidigbo have nothing to show for their years of loyalty to PDP.