A renowned cleric, Ade Adeniji, has urged traditional rulers in the country to shun politics and acts that could lead to their dethronement or banishment by political office holders.

Adeniji, who is the Pastor in-charge of Chapel of Truth, in his prophetic message made available to newsmen in Akure lamented that the obaship institution which was divine has been dragged into the mud by politicians, who used and dumped the monarchs at will.

Speaking at a meeting with some monarchs, the cleric wondered how some politicians who ran to monarchs for endorsement during political campaigns, turned around to depose them over slight mistake.

Adeniji said: “Governors or presidents have no temporal or spiritual powers over obas and cannot appoint, demote or dethrone any traditional ruler.

“It is a sin against man and God for politicians to go to the palace to prostrate before an oba to beg for his royal blessings and later browbeat them. It is abominable for oba to cringe at the roar of politicians or kowtow to them.

Adeniji, who said the Land Use Act should be amended so that the lands could be given back to the monarchs, also advised the Federal Government to inaugurate the House of Chiefs so that monarchs would be able to play advisory roles to the government.

In his welcome address, the Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Idowu Faborode, said monarchs in the state were being marginalised in the promotion to the first class status by successive governments in the state.

The monarch said the royal fathers in the state should be given recognition like other states in the federation.