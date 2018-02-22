Former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has accused the chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, of sabotage.

Tinubu made that allegation in a letter written to the president, vice-president, senate president and speaker of the house of representatives and dated February 21, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved members of the APC, but the former governor accused Odigie-Oyegun of contravening the spirit of the discussions both of them had at the party secretariat when Buhari gave him the assignment.

Tinubu’s letter read in part, “Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC”.

Tinubu also accused Odigie-Oyegun of thwarting his presidential assignment in Kogi, Kaduna and Adamawa states.

He noted, specifically, that Odigie-Oyegun had rushed to Kogi without due consultation with him to unilaterally inaugurate officials “parallel to the officials already heading the state chapter of the party”.

Tinubu said Odigie-Oyegun apparently seeks “to undermine my mandate by engaging in dilatory tactics for the most part. When forced to act, you do so in an arbitrary and capricious manner”.

The ex-lawmaker directed Odigie-Oyegun to, without delay, “make available to me the status reports and all the pertinent information regarding the state chapters without further delay”.