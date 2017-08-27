The last week’s meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the leadership of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has opened a new vista in Nigeria’s democracy, Deputy national chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, (North) Senator Lawal Shuaibu has said.

Senator Shuaibu, who made this observation while speaking with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, said such meeting demonstrated that political parties irrespective of their ideology and status could give necessary support to government.

According to him: “The meeting couldn’t have come at a better time in the development of democracy in our country. Such interaction helped todeepen our sense of togetherness and understanding; and I think that it helped to open a new era in our search for democratic experience.

“I also see the new leadership of the PDP as showing patriotism by admitting that the President as the leader of the country deserves the respect and well-meaning prayers for him, both of which are critical to party harmony we desperately need in this country. This is clearly as against the impression we deduced from what we see and read about comments made by some of their members in the media.”

Shuaibu stressed further that the meeting also gave the president an opportunity to renew his call for national unity as well as charge the parties on the need to help build a peaceful and economically viable Nigeria.

He noted that though the opposition has great role to play in any democracy, it is important that it engages maturely with the government rather than “creating an atmosphere of hostility and hatred.”

Insisting that the ruling party is giving a new approach to governance in the country, Shuaibu said the Nigerian people would always form the focus of its policies.

The former Senator, however, called on Nigerians to show better understanding with APC as no “party can offer as much as we have in the face of the challenges heaped upon us by the previous government.”

The APC chieftain added that the party was determined not squander the goodwill shown to it by Nigerians, and to prove that there is no alternative to its government.