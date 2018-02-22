The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday set up a 3-man committee to look into the crisis rocking the Kaduna state chapter of the party.

The three-man committee to be led by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Engineer Segun Oni is ‘’to embark on a fact-finding mission to Kaduna State with a view to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the disagreement and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the house of Senator Hunkuyi.’’

A statement made available to newsmen by the party national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, also mentioned the National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu, as members of the fact-finding team.

On the Kogi State chapter, where a parallel secretariat was commissioned at the weekend, the party said it would continue to accord recognition to Alhaji Haddy Ametuo.

‘’In respect of Kogi State, the NWC reaffirms that Alhaji Haddy Ametuo remains the Chairman of the APC in the state until the appropriate organ of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the party’s constitution.’’

Recall that two serving Senators from Kaduna State, Senator Hunkuyi, representing Kaduna North central senatorial district and his colleague, Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central senatorial district have been fingered as the forces behind the formation of the parallel secretariat of the APC in the state led by Danladi Gwada.

On Monday, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, (KAPSUDA) demolished a building belonging to Senator Hunkuyi. The agency said the demolition of the house, located at 11b Sambo Close in the Ungwan Rimi area of the cosmopolitan city, was in compliance with its mandate with sister agencies, clearing illegal structures, tackling street hawking and restoring order in Kaduna.

The land according to KAPSUDA, has now been allocated for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and serene place for recreation in that residential neighbourhood.

Reacting to the demolition yesterday, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has accused the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, of high-handedness.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, national chairman of the party, Engineer Sani Yabaji, said the nation’s democracy was in grave danger with the likes of Governor Nasir el-Rufai wielding executive powers.

“Only last week ADP properties were vandalised in Kogi State and our members threatened.

The APC led government has become despotic such that Nigerians now enjoy limited rights and live with a palpable fear of their government.

“We at the ADP are worried and afraid that unless Nigerians are alerted and made to speak up against the current intolerance and brigandage of the APC governors we may all quietly be signing off 2019 to democracy terrorists and unrepentant despots pretending to be democrats.

“Shockingly and most, unfortunately, Governor of Kaduna State in an action difficult to explain demolished the house of a Senator opposed to his style of governance and apparently began mobilisation against his 2019 return bid.

“Will landlords be willing to rent their houses to political party any more? Will decent Nigerians not be afraid of joining political parties? If governors can use state powers and resources to demolish properties of opposition voices, will it be difficult for them to kill, maim and destroy individuals who stand up against them?”

While calling on President Buhari to speak up against the new political trend, ADP national chairman said: “President Buhari should come out clearly to denounce el-Rufai and order the reconstruction of the demolished house. If not Nigerians may go with the impression that the Kaduna governor is playing the Buhari script for 2019.

“Let the President speak up and totally condemn el-Rufai. Note that the worst intolerant regime we had, never went to the extent of bulldozing houses of opposition, many of who are members of APC today.”