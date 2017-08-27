The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Commission (ICPC) to prosecute a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly using the state resources to give out vehicles worth N128 million to a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Elizabeth Ativie.

In the petition sent to the ICPC, the PDP accuses Hon Ativie of violating sections 10, 19 and 23 of the ICPC Acts.

The PDP also threatened to obtain an Order of Mandamus to compel the ICPC to commence criminal prosecution of all those named in the petition if the commission failed to act on the petition within seven working days.

State chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, who spoke at a press briefing on Sunday, said the party has hired the law firm of Ehiogie West-Idahosa to help recover the vehicles he said belonged to the Edo State government from Hon Ativie.

It said the vehicles were illegally given out to the former speaker and has mandated the law firm to recover the vehicles for the use of the Edo State Government.

Hon Ativie had refused to return the official vehicles to the Assembly over claims that the vehicles–two Hilux van, one Lexus jeep and one Toyota Prado jeep–were given to her by Oshiomhole because she agreed to step down as speaker.

She said she has registered the vehicles in her name and even sold one of them.

- Advertisement -

However, Orbih noted that the party hired the law firm over alleged plot by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sweep the matter under the carpet by treating it as a party affair.

He explained that the law firm also has the party’s mandate to ensure that “all persons involved in criminal acquisition of state properties were prosecuted.”

Orbih said that the market value of the vehicles with the former Speaker was N128m.

He disclosed that the party would soon file a petition on how Oshiomhole gave out 346 brand new vehicles bought with government money to different people of varied interest shortly before he left office.

He said, “Issues bothering on criminal acquisition of state properties must be treated with utmost seriousness.

“It is in the light of the development that the PDP mandated the legal firm of West Idahosa to swing into action to ensure that the vehicles in question are retrieved and returned back to government.

“West Idahosa has petitioned the ICPC on behalf of the PDP. This is one matter we will not allow them sweep under the carpet. They cannot take it as an internal affairs of the APC.

“The anti-corruption crusade of the current government should be all embracing. It should not spare those who belong to members of APC.”