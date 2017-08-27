Former Governor of Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has congratulated Mr Tony Nwoye on his emergence as APC governorship candidate for Anambra state.

Nwobodo, who chairs Anambra state gubernatorial election planning and strategy committee described the outcome as victory for the APC.

He therefore, enjoined the aspirants who lost out in the primaries and all party members in the state to join Nwoye to ensure his victory at the poll.

“I watched with keen interest the live transmission of the 2017 All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary for Anambra State, where Dr. Tony Nwoye was declared as the winner with a total of 2,146 votes.

“I congratulate Dr. Nwoye for the overwhelming mandate. This is a victory for the APC and all the aspirants for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves at the primary.

“I wish to use this opportunity to remind all the aspirants of their commitment to support whoever emerges as the party flagbearer. And appeal to you to join Dr. Tony Nwoye and form a formidable campaign team that would secure victory for our party, the APC, in the forthcoming November, 2017, Governorship Election.

“I also congratulate the Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and his Committee for conducting a free, credible and rancour-free primary in the state, making it the first time any political party would conduct such a transparent and rancour free primary in the state.

“I wish to congratulate the National Chairman and National Working Committee for making this possible,” Nwobodo said in a statement on Sunday.