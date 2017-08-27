Arch. Adaeze Okafor has emerged as Anambra’s first female gubernatorial candidate under the flag of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) defeating her rival Mr. Izuegbu Chinedu Chima by a distant 390 votes against his 3 votes.

The primary which was conducted Sunday, through biometric voting system in Awka was observed by representative of INEC Nasiru Mohammed.

Mrs. Adaeze was declared winner by the chairman of the gubernatorial primaries for Anambra, Mallam Yunusa Sarki, who is also the FCT Chairman of the APDA.

The INEC official who monitored the primaries commended the innovation of the party in employing the biometric voting system, a system which he observed has reduced the conventional anomaly of thousands of people crowding in particular place to cast votes.

In her acceptance speech, Arc Adaeze promised to bring her wealth of experience to bear in creating a new Anambra where the people will be proud and make it the China of Africa.

Architect Adaeze Okafor brings over twenty years of professional experience bear. She holds B.A in Fine and Applied Arts from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, BSc and MSc Architecture from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and California Teaching Credential from National University, Los Angeles.