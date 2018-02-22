A consulting guru, leadership coach and public speaker, Fela Durotoye, says he will be running for president, come 2019.

The 46-year-old declared his intentions on Thursday, adding that he has researched all the national parties for a few months and has settled for the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

“In line with our Values one of which is to ‘be a role model worthy of emulation’, I had to decide to get involved in the political arena rather than staying on the sidelines and only challenging others to go in,” he said.

“It is my hope that as I step unto the political scene, many more of our brightest and best will arise to heed our nation’s clarion call to contest for elective offices, win the elections, and most importantly collectively deliver good governance to our nation.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot deliver a new Nigeria.

“Therefore, to be clear, I am aspiring to contest as a Presidential Candidate in the 2019 General Elections. A lot of people have asked me ‘FD, what party will you be running on? Is it APC or PDP?’

“Whilst it is true that these parties may have formidable grassroots structures, I strongly doubt that these old parties with their old ideology (of God-Fatherism also known as Selectocracy, Rulership, Money Politricks etc) would be able to deliver to us a New Nigeria.

“And so, over the last few months, I have researched into several political parties to determine if their ideologies, vision and values resonate with those we share together on this Network.

“I am glad to announce that one party has resonated more with me than any other; sharing common ideology, principles, and a truly democratic internal process, that is open for all to aspire.

“The party that provides a level playing field for the best candidate to emerge at all levels of legislature and executive office. That party, ladies and gentlemen is the alliance for new Nigeria.

“Today 22nd of February, 2018, I formalise my membership with the Alliance for New Nigeria, and become a member of this great party. I believe it is safe to have found my political home, and I truly believe this will be the home for all nation builders.”