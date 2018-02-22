Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally met the president.

Mr Fayose is among the governors who are attending the Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other governors in attendance are those of Sokoto, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, Lagos, Nasarawa, Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau, Kano, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Zamfara, Ogun, Niger and Ebonyi States.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), are however attending the meeting.