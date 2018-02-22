The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police to put all machinery in place to recover the alleged missing Dapchi schoolgirls.

The party alleged that 94 of the girls were missing. In contrast, the police commissioner said 111 of the girls were not accounted for on Tuesday, adding that some of them have reported back to the school.

In a statement issued by Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party expressed worries over reports that claimed that the students were declared missing after insurgents attacked the Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State on Tuesday.

“Indeed, we are very disturbed by this ugly development especially given the conflicting reports on the whereabouts of these innocent girls.

“Our party restates that the life, safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians remain of paramount importance to us and we therefore insist that all efforts must be exerted to find these students.

“The PDP is monitoring development on the position of the Nigeria Police investigation of the matter,” the party said.

The party urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government to live up to its basic responsibility of protecting lives and property in the country.