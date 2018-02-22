A member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state, Segun Ogunwuyi, who represents Ogbomosho/North/South/Orire federal constituency of Oyo state, has defected from the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a letter read on the floor of the house by the deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, on Thursday, Mr. Ogunwuyi said he left the Labour Party due to its “factionalisation” at the national level.

He said there are two parallel executives at the national level of his former party.

Mr. Ogunwuyi is the first non-PDP minority party member to defect since the inauguration of the current House in 2015.

Other members who have defected were mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party.

One member defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the PDP.