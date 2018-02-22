The Yoruba community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared their support for the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview yesterday in his palace, the Oba Yoruba of FCT, HRM Oba (Dr.) Olusegun Salau, noted that Buhari administration has succeeded in reducing corruption in the country.

Salau also pointed out that the administration has equally succeeded in the fight against insurgency, especially in the north east and in other parts of the country.

He maintained that what Nigerian needs is continuity in government to enable the administration consolidate on the achievements and move the country forward, adding that the administration would perform better in its second term in office.

The royal father however advised the administration to address the high cost of commodities in the market and to remove bad eggs in the administration, who, according to him, are giving the leadership a bad name.