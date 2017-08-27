After the Anambra State guber primary for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been won and lost, a group of concerned persons in the state and South East have warned against blaming Prince Arthur Eze for the outcome.

The group led by Mr. Brady Nwosu noted that: a certain APC aspirant who thought he was popular and took it for granted that he was the anointed aspirant, and never prepared for the primary election, later realized that he wasn’t going to make a headway. And instead of taking the outcome as part of democracy has started raising groups to cast the blame on Eze as influencing the results.”

This is not fair and truthful, and I urge people to disregard the social media propagandists and their antics. simple logic demands that nobody that wants to get into such illegal agreement, which I know Prince Eze can never be part of, puts into writing. even the most daft cant do that. those documents circulating are just spurious,” the Nwosu stated.

- Advertisement -

He noted that: “Like a drowning man he was looking for any straw to hold onto to stay afloat, he resorted to blackmail. He looked in the direction of the billionaire Pronto Petroleum International Group Chairman, Prince Arthur Eze.

“He deployed his foot soldiers and came up with a fake agreement purportedly made between Prince Eze and Tony Nwoye, the winner of Anambra APC primary election. The agreement was that the Ukpo Prince would find Nwoye’s election, and if he wins, Eze would nominate about eight choice commissioners, in addition of get shot 10 per cent of the state internal generated revenue.

He argued that irrespective of this politicking, the voters were not deterred and still voted the winner because “they knew that the rumour was a lie.”

Nwosu noted that because of the insinuations, Prince Eze had to leave the state and the country and stay away for his business trip in Europe to prove the rumours wrong, even as Nwoye still won by popular mandate without Eze being around so as ot to be accused of influencing any outcome.”