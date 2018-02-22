The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has disclosed the only way Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s reconciliation committee will be successful.

The lawmaker speaking on Channels Tv said Tinubu would be successful in reconciling party members only if the All Progressives Congress governors cooperated with him.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directed its national leader, Bola Tinubu, to reconcile aggrieved party members.

Sani stressed that Tinubu was the best option to resolve the party’s conflicts as there was no other way out, adding that Tinubu’s failure would signify the end of APC.

He said “The best option for the party is the path of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and I believe that he will succeed. If he will succeed it depends on whether the governors are prepared to cooperate with him.

“But the fact that the last chance for the party to unite and restore order is for Bola Tinubu to succeed and if he doesn’t succeed.

“I don’t see any possibility for any other thing to happen than for all of us to go our separate ways.”