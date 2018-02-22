The National Intervention Movement (NIM) Leader Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has stated that a “super coalition” of political groups and parties would soon be unveiled.

He said he met with Nigerians in the diaspora and global leaders and had nationwide consultations towards actualising the partnership.

Agbakoba said the coalition was in accordance with the NIM push for “a revolution for true social, economic and political change in Nigeria”.

“The extensive consultations with both Nigerians in Diaspora and a variety of global leaders is aimed at seeing a secure Nigeria re-attain democratic leadership in Africa and reliability as a member of the 21st century’s progressive international comity of nations”, Agbakoba said.

A statement by NIM Director of Communications Mr. John Ekwuyasi said: “Dr. Agbakoba, accompanied by NIM Co-Chairman Dr. Abdul Jhali Tafawa Balewa, has since commenced further nationwide consultations with all like-minded Nigerian leaders and groups.

“It is with the intent of partnering in the creation of a super-coalition of groups and parties determined to bring about real sustainable change to the present politico-economic status quo, and betterment of the lives of Nigerians nationwide, with especial emphasis on establishing a compass to liberate and empower Nigeria’s teeming millions of neglected youths and women.”