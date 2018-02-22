The crisis in the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a worse turn.

The new harmonised list of the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party, which was released by the national leadership on Tuesday, was said to have jolted the Senator Rashidi Ladoja faction.

The faction reportedly conceded some slots to the faction headed by Seyi Makinde against the former’s expectation.

While the list ceded 14 slots to Ladoja’s faction, 12 went to Makinde’s faction. The positions of the State Chairman, Women Leader, Publicity Secretary, Legal Adviser, Vice Chairmen I and II went to Ladoja; the position of State Secretary and many other assistantship positions went to Makinde.

The two factions had organised parallel congresses late last year when they could not agree on a sharing formula.

It was gathered that the national leadership of the party took the decision to ensure that party members have a sense of belonging, but the decision reportedly jolted the Ladoja faction so much that they have decided to pull out and join a neutral party ahead of next year’s election.

Ladoja pulled out of the PDP early 2011 to re-contest the governorship election under Accord (A) party, but he returned with his supporters last year during the reconciliation of the Ahmed Makarfi-led Transition Committee.

It was gathered that the party leaders will meet today in Ibadan under the leadership of Ladoja, where he is expected to announce his faction’s defection at the meeting.

With Ladoja are: Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Sharafadeen Alli and Senator Ayoade Adeseun, among others.

Former House of Representatives Leader Mulikat Adeola-Akande and Hazeem Gbolarumi are among those with Makinde.

A source said Ladoja and his supporters are of the view that PDP’s national leadership cannot be trusted because of the singular decision to adjust the result of his faction’s congress without his approval.