The Peoples Democratic Party says it is shocked by reports that 94 Nigerian female students have been declared missing after insurgents attacked the Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the spokesman for the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, says the former ruling party is very disturbed by the development, “especially because of the conflicting reports on the whereabouts of the innocent girls.”

He restated that the PDP believes that the life, safety and well-being of all Nigerians remain of paramount importance to it and therefore insists that all efforts must be exerted to recover the pupils.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to put every machinery in motion for their rescue.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP is monitoring development on the position of the Nigeria Police investigation of the matter.

“We, however, charge the Inspector General of Police to immediately put all machinery in place to unravel this disturbing situation and recover the missing children.

“We also urge the Federal Government to live up to its basic responsibility of protecting lives and property in our country.”