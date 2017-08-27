A former Chief Whip of the Senate, Roland Owie, has said the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, does not wish President Muhammadu Buhari administration well.

According to him, Malami was trying to create problems for the Buhari administration by seeking the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

Owie stated these in a statement he personally signed and issued to the media yesterday.

He said: “The AGF does not wish President Muhammadu Buhari administration well. Why did he not file the court action for Kanu’s re-arrest while the President was away in the UK?

“Why did he not file a court action for the arrest of a Coalition of Northern Youths for issuing a quit notice to Igbo living in the North?

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the AGF on the re-arrest move

“Buhari should not allow these toddlers and some others around him to dent, further, the already dented image of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Federal Government, and should remember always the saying of Mr. H.G. Bohn: May the man be damned and never grow fat, who wears two faces under one hat’”.