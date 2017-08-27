The member representing Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency of Ekiti State in the House of Representatives, Mr Kehinde Agboola, has said there was need for caution in dealing with supporters of Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agboola, who gave the reason while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, at the weekend, held that the reluctance by the PDP in giving the Sheriff supporters privileges, was hinged “on the need for caution, considering what they’ve done in the past.”

The lawmaker claimed that Sherif’s supporters, through their actions and pronouncements, “never wanted PDP to survive” adding that “it was God who answered the prayers of genuine PDP members on the matter.”

He recalled how the aggrieved members tried unsuccessfully to use legal encumbrances to hinder the progress of the party, stressing that “they can only stay in quarantine in PDP.”

He likened the action of Sherif’s followers to “a wicked mother who was bent on killing her only child but the child miraculously survived,” adding that it would be foolhardy for anyone to take such child near that murderous mother.”

According to him, “I don’t think there is fresh crisis in Ekiti. The fact about PDP in Ekiti State is that there some people who wanted the Ahmed Makarfi-led leadership to succeed during the turbulent time. You can’t kill what you don’t like.

“Some of us have been in the background praying that Makarfi should win in the court, unlike others who repeatedly used court processes to hound the party. For instance, if a mother has been struggling to kill her own baby and the baby miraculously survives, would anyone carry that baby close the wicked mother? The PDP now is being wary about these elements posing as real members.”

On the 2018 governorship election in the state, Agboola urged PDP members to allow governor Ayo Fayose to choose his successor, saying Fayose was “an undisputed leader not only in PDP but in Ekiti,” adding that “going by his antecedents the governor cannot lead the party astray.”

Agboola said “the point I am trying to make here is that Ekiti politics has changed, unlike before that we don’t have leader. Even within the rival APC, they know that Fayose is a leader in Ekiti. As you all know only one person would emerge as candidate at a time. If it is not your turn, it may be your turn tomorrow. If the party picks you eventually, we will all come back and give you the support. When the time for the party primary comes and the governor says this is the way, of course, I won’t go into the bush, I will follow the way.”