Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has re-nominated two ex-chairmen of the Interim Management Committee for Keana and Keffi local Government Areas to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the assembly announced the names of the nominees at Wednesday’s plenary in Lafia.

Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, read the letter from the governor regarding the re-nomination of the two ex-chairmen.

The nominees are: Mohammed Ayitogo and Ismaila Nuhu.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the re-nomination of the IMC chairmen followed the expiration of their tenure on January 27.

He said: “The nomination was to fill the vacancy created by the expiration of their tenure in order to ensure continuity in governance.”

Balarabe-Abdullahi directed the clerk of the assembly to communicate the nominees accordingly to appear before the House on Wednesday, February 28 for screening and possible confirmation.

He restated the commitment of the assembly toward enacting laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.