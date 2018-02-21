Senators under the umbrella of the Northern Senators Forum have removed Abdullahi Adamu as their chairman.

He was replaced by Aliyu Wammako, a former Sokoto State governor.

The removal was announced in a letter read by the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, shortly before the end of the plenary on Wednesday.

The letter signed by the Public Relations Officer of the forum noted that Mr. Adamu was removed for “financial mismanagement and other related matters.”

“This is to inform the Senate that the majority signatories of members of the Northern Senators Forum. We have removed Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum for financial mismanagement and misadministration. We announce his replacement with Senator Aliyu Wamakko immediately. Find the attached names and signatories of members,” the letter reads.

The removal is coming a week after Mr. Adamu led nine others to oppose the Senate passage of the amendment to the electoral act.

Mr. Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), questioned the conduct of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

“We are part of the whole body of senators who oppose the process by which the so-called conference report was laid and considered as rushed. I had the opportunity (to speak), I was heard but the Senate President said my observation was being noted,” Mr. Adamu had said.

The lawmaker questioned the Senate’s amendment of the election sequence for 2019. The amendment if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari would see the National Assembly election coming up first in 2019, followed by state assemblies and governorship, with the presidential election coming last.

Recall that Mr. Adamu on Monday attacked ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for publicly criticising Mr. Buhari in an open letter.

Already, another of the senators who opposed the passage of the election sequence amendment, Ovie Omo-Agege, is billed to appear before the Senate ethics committee following his comments that the Senate’s action was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.