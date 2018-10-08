



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 68 suspects over the violence that erupted at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi disclosed this while commending members of the public for the peaceful primaries said the hoodlums were picked at various parts of the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Lagosians for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the recently concluded APC primaries which by all security indices was hugely successful.

“However, there were pockets of skirmishes in some parts of the State owing to the activities of thugs which were contained as soon as it began.

“In all, the Command arrested a total of eighty-four thugs from various parts of the State.” The CP said.

In a similar development, 16 hoodlums were arrested for damaging cars and looting shops at Ijora-Badia area of Lagos.

“On Friday Oct. 5, hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons went about Ijora-Badia town damaging cars and looting shops along Gaskya Street/Ijora Oloye.

“However, operatives of the Command led by Indyar Apev, Chief Superintendent Of Police rose to the occasion and arrested 16 of them at the scene.”