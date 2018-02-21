The Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger State chapter, Alhaji Aminu Yussuf, has been suspended over allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities in the State.

According to statement signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Abdullahi Santali, said Yussuf was found guilty of all the allegations. Leveled against him by the Wushishi local government area of the party and the Niger North Senatorial District.

“That Alhaji Aminu Yussuf, the state Deputy Chairman was found guilty of all the allegations. He is hereby suspended from office to allow for investigations of complaints against him,” Santali said.

Yussuf is said to be making moves to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the end of February following his suspension.