Ibrahim Obanikoro, the son of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has promised to remain loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the commitment when he registered as member of the party in his ward at Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

The junior Obanikoro, who was the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election, said he decided to leave the party because of leadership challenge that has brought lack of cohesion and unity in the party.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity given him to be its flag-bearer.

He said, “I remain grateful for the opportunity afforded me as flag-bearer in the last two general elections and the famous 2011 local government election.

“The respect and admiration I had and still have for some individuals in the PDP will always remain despite our interest not aligning any longer.”

On his reason for leaving the PDP, he said: “My departure from my former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was necessitated by failed leadership which made it impossible for young and aspiring members like me to thrive.”