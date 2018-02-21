The Lagos State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council says democracy thrives better in an atmosphere devoid of intra-party crisis.

The Chairman of IPAC in the state, Kola Ajayi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Ajayi described the establishment of a reconciliation committee led by All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to settle differences within the party as “a good development”.

He said the many issues lingering in the party would impact negatively on the nation’s democracy if aggrieved members of APC fail to reconcile their differences now.

Ajayi said it was imperative for the APC National Leader to address all the grievances in the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would do everything within his powers to make sure peace is restored in the APC.

According to him, the former Lagos State has the wherewithal to ensure harmony in the governing party.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader that carries so much respect.

“He knows very well the nitty gritty and the intrigues of politics.

“Most of us who are his students are still learning from him.

“Politically, Asiwaju is endowed with wisdom and he has vast knowledge of Nigerian politics.

“I think he is going to deliver on the mandate given to him by the president.”

Speaking on the recurring attacks by herdsmen in some parts of the country, Ajayi described the development as “disturbing”.

He urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the crisis between herdsmen and their host communities.