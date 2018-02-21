A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has called for the immediate removal of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, for allegedly meddling in the politics of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the faction, led by Danladi Wada, had its state secretariat demolished early Tuesday on the orders of Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i.

A statement signed by the party’s Director of Administration, Yahaya Shinko, “ urged the Chief of Army Staff to relieve the GOC 1 Division for meddling into partisan politics.

“The GOC allowed his men to give cover to the Governor with trucks numbering over 20 fully loaded with Military personnel and carried out the shameless act, thereby bringing the Military to disrepute.”

It condemned the government action, and dismissed as untenable, reasons it advanced for the demolition.

The party said it would go to court to challenge the state government action.

It commended the Commissioner of Police “for refusing to compromise to allow his officers and men to be used as political tools in the hands of the governor to silence oppositions in the state.

“We called on all members of the party to be law abiding and remain calm in the midst of provocation by the Governor and his aides, as we have taken appropriate steps to seek redress in court of law.

“The offence of Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, his teeming supporters and all other members of the APC with us in this secretariat is none but for aligning ourselves with the position of the National Headquarters of the party.

“This is to the effect that S.I Danladi Wada is the recognized Deputy Chairman of the APC in Kaduna State and stands as the Acting Chairman until a substantive chairman emerges at the next state congress of the party,“ the statement said.

The government had earlier defended its action, claiming that the building “was removed for flagrant violations of land use and non-payment of ground rent since 2010.”

The Director-General of the State Geographic Information Service, Ibrahim Husseini, who issued a statement on behalf of the government, also said it would turn the plot into a recreation centre.