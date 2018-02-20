The national leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on Tuesday endorsed Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to continue in 2019.

National President, Ibrahim Khaleel, who led the leadership of the union in the South-South as well as members across the 18 local government areas of the state to the premises of Government House in Calabar, said for NULGE as a vibrant trade union to fraternize with the governor, it showed he was genuinely in demand.

While expressing gratitude to the Governor for the prompt payment of salaries among other things, he conferred the highest award of the union, an award of excellent performance in governance, to Ayade.

“You have to run again in 2019. If you refuse, we would come back in thousands as a trade Union and demonstrate our anger at why you want to cut this happiness from us,” Khaleel said.

Responding, Ayade said 2019 was settled because normally Labour antagonizes government but the reverse was the case in Cross River State.

He said he identified with the union and would leave the state better than he met it.

Ayade promised set aside N500 million for any member of NULGE who wants to venture to any of the value chains of agriculture to get interest free soft loans.

Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Adigeb, said when he punishes civil servants for not supporting the governor, people would criticize him.

According to him, as civil servants they must follow the government of the day.

Most of the local government workers who spoke with our reporter on the condition of anonymity said they were intimidated 11to come out and for the endorsement.

“They warned us that if we didn’t come out today for this endorsement, there would be trouble for us,” one of them said.