Forty-six associations, under the aegis of the Daura Emirate Coalition of Progressive Youth, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura residence and pledged to fully support his fight against corruption.

The youth groups also expressed their unconditional support for the President’s efforts to transform Nigeria into a nation its nationals would be proud to serve, promote and protect.

Ali Rabe, their chairman, who spoke at the visit, told Mr. Buhari, also an indigene of Daura that the coalition was already sensitizing Nigerians on the impact of his administration’s efforts and the need to support them.

“The policies of your administration have transformed the lives of many Nigerians, especially the rural dwellers. We are sensitising them to take advantage of the opportunities in the agriculture sector to improve their economic fortunes,” he said.

Mr. Rabe urged Mr. Buhari to seek a fresh mandate in 2019 so as to consolidate on the gains so far recorded.

The group blamed the rising cases of insurgencies and crimes in some parts of the country on people bent on distracting the President from fighting crime and insecurity, and advised him to remain focused.

“When you fight corruption, corruption will fight back; when you fight insecurity, it will also fight back. But we want the Federal Government to remain focused and be assured that all Nigerians of good will are behind them,” he said.

The coalition also commended Buhari’s efforts toward infrastructural development, especially roads, electricity, agriculture and the railways, and urged him to sustain the tempo.

It said that the N-power programme had created job opportunities for many young Nigerians and reduced redundancy and idleness.

Responding, Mr. Buhari vowed to intensify the fight against corruption, describing it as “a cancer that kills the spirit of a nation and retards its progress”.

“I have always said and would say it again. Corruption is responsible for the myriad of problems Nigeria is facing today. We have to either kill it, or it will kill us,” he said.

The president advised members of the group to remain honest, transparent and God-fearing in their activities.