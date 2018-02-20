The Senate has condemned the demolition of the building used by a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State by the state government.

The chamber asked Governor Nasir el-Rufai to either provide a replacement for the secretariat or compensate Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North) who was said to own the building.

The Senate made the resolution following a point of order raised at the plenary on Tuesday by Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna-Central), who described el-Rufai as “an affliction on the people of Kaduna State.”