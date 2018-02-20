The demolition of the secretariat of a faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) was not politically motivated following reasons adduced by the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KAPSUDA).

Mr. Ibrahim Husseini, the Director-General, the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), said on Tuesday that KAPSUDA was currently undertaking operations across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

In partnership with sister agencies, KASUPDA is clearing illegal structures, tackling street hawking and restoring order across Kaduna.

“This morning a building on 11B Sambo Close was removed for flagrant violations of land use and non-payment of ground rent since 2010.

“This illegal violation of use had begun to distress neighbours who were being forced to endure an influx of thugs and blockage of the road.’’

The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) issued a revocation notice of statutory right of occupancy No. KD. 16712, that covers 11b Sambo Close in the Ungwan Rimi area.

“The appropriate notice of revocation was delivered at 28 Inuwa Wada Road, the registered address of the company that held the title to the property.

“The notice was also delivered to the building in question, and sent by post to the registered address of the previous title holder.

“The land has now been allocated to KASUPDA for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and a serene place for recreation in that residential neighbourhood.

“KADGIS wishes to remind all title owners to be fastidious in complying with the terms of their allocation. The purpose of allocation of land cannot be wilfully altered; neither can title holders lawfully neglect to pay their ground rents.’’

The government explained that the government has since 2016 been taking action on various land related matters, including revoking all undeveloped land titles in the state and directed that all abandoned buildings be developed within three months of the notice.

“The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), as the government agency charged with ultimate responsibility on land matters in Kaduna State, calls for the utmost cooperation by the public with all our agencies.’’

The building housing the secretariat of the faction of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was demolished on Tuesday.

The Secretariat belongs to the faction loyal to the suspended senators representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani and that of Kaduna North zone, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi.

It was opened last week as a parallel State APC office due to the inability of the group to reconcile with the State party organ.

The property, a one storey duplex, was said to belong to Senator Hunkuyi before it was converted to a State Party Secretariat last week.