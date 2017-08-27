At least 30 fake delegates were arrested by police at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election primary which held in Awka on Saturday.

A senior police officer told NAN on condition of anonymity that more than 30 fake delegates have been arrested from the seven council areas that have participated in the primary.

The source said that the number might likely increase as most of the delegates were ignorant of the screening method adopted by the panel.

The officer said fake delegates caught were moved to another location for further investigation.

Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Borno State, told stakeholders before the election that the conduct of the primary would be thorough.

Shettima said that delegates must identify themselves with any international passport, INEC permanent voters’ Card, National Identity card or driver’s license before he or she would vote before the person would vote.

He said neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the APC national leadership has a favoured governorship candidate in Anambra state.

- Advertisement -

Shettima explained that what was upper most in the mind of the party was to conduct free, fair and acceptable governorship primary that would usher in a candidate that every APC member in the state will support for Nov. 18 poll.

Because of the stringent condition, the process has been very slow as only seven out of the twenty-one local government areas of Anambra have voted as at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

The accreditation of delegates which held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka commenced at noon and after that delegates were conveyed to Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in a hired Chisco Luxury Buses.

The venue witnessed heavy presence of police and civil defence personnel to maintain law and order.

A delegate from Orumba North Local Government Area told NAN at the venue that names of authentic delegates from seven wards in Orumba were fraudulently changed.

Eleven aspirants are contesting the governorship primaries in Anambra.

They are Senator Andy Ubah, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Mr. George Muoghalu, Chief Bart Nwibe, Mr. Obinna Uzor and six others.