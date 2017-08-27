With barely 48 hours to the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Anambra State, the party has expressed readiness to filed a candidate who will unseat the incumbent Governor Willy Obiano.

Addressing journalists in Awka, on the party’s preparations for the primary yesterday, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Prof ABC Nwosu said the party would produce a candidate that would be pleasing to the people of the state and also be able to win election.

Nwosu said the party would produce a candidate who would break the record of unseating an incumbent governor.

In his words, “Our aim is not only to field a candidate in November 18 poll, we want to produce a formidable candidate who will unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

“The party had made detailed preparations for the Monday primary and November poll.

We are in detailed preparations. We have arranged two venues for accreditation and where voting will take place.

“We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no breach of peace even though we don’t anticipate there will be breach of peace.

“The Chairman of the panel to conduct the primary, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State came with three of his members and the zonal Chairman on Saturday to hold a meeting with Chairman of Caretaker Committee and the governorship aspirants.

“All the arrangements for identification, accreditation and voting are being undertaken under security cover to make sure there is no leakage and we expect that the PDP Anambra State shall pick a gubernatorial candidate that will be pleasing to the people of the state.

The former Health Minister further maintained that a credible candidate would emerge from the party

Meanwhile, a group, on the platform Fresh Congress Group of the PDP, has accused some of the governorship aspirants in PDP in the state of being planted by the opposition party to destabilise the smooth running of the party.

In a statement by the State chairman of FCG, Pastor Emma Obiora, in Awka, he said the group was worried that members of PDP had not learnt their lessons from the crisis that denied the party the Anambra Government House for many years.

“The PDP, having come out of a protracted battle, should show a lot of good judgment as it did in Osun State, which led to the successful election of Senator Adeleke in that state, if it hopes to make a headway in the struggle for the governorship of Anambra State.

“Anambra PDP should not forget in a hurry the mistakes of the past. The party has a large followership in Anambra, but some of their leaders and stakeholders are playing spoilers’ roles so that All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), government will survive.

“It is on record that some political vampires have invaded Anambra State PDP in recent times because of the electioneering timetable to choose a flag bearer for the party. Privileged information has it that some of the so-called wealthy political gladiators are being used to destabilize the PDP congresses and primaries in the state, which is most unfortunate.

“Some of them are known to have become agents of opponents of PDP in the state and are being used to overheat the polity and bent on presenting a weak PDP candidate for the governorship, just to weaken the chances of a more credible candidate,” he said.