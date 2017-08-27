Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the police colluded with All Progressives Congress (APC) to tender concocted results at the tribunal, which was relied upon to sack Senator George Thompson Sekibo.

The governor said the sack of Sekibo, who represented Rivers East senatorial district, was a prelude to use security, particularly, the police to rig the 2019 elections.

Wike stated this, yesterday, during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of Okirika and Ogu-Bolo Local Government Areas in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Remember, last year, I raised an alarm that INEC and Police were planning to rig the rerun elections. We caught people printing INEC result sheets and reported the matter. Somebody was arrested, but was sent to Zone 6 Calabar, where they granted him bail. Till now, they are yet to complete investigations into that critical matter.

“INEC declared results. All of us know that if elections are held 20 times, Senator George Thompson Sekibo will win. INEC printed its own result sheets and same serial numbers. These people printed their own result sheets with same INEC serial numbers. You ask yourself, how did they get to know INEC serial numbers. Because they could not smuggle in their own result sheets, INEC declared the authentic results.

“Unknown to us, they had gone to connive with the police. That tells you what they want to do in 2019. Thank God, they have alerted us. Instead of them to write INEC to give them the certified true copies of the result sheets, they went to the police. Police are now in custody of INEC results. Police certified its own and gave them.”