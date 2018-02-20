Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would run in 2019 despite concerns in some quarters over his health.

Kalu insisted on Monday that the president would present himself for re-election if his health permitted him.

Kalu also craved support for Igbo presidency in 2023, saying the emergence of an Igbo president would bring prosperity and unity to the country.

Kalu commended President Buhari for appointing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to head the reconciliation committee to address all the lingering issues among party members.

He spoke at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, during an interview with airport correspondents.

According to Kalu, Buhari was prepared to run for a second term in office.

He stressed that the president had performed well in almost three years in office and deserved a second term.

He pointed to the ongoing construction of a second Niger Bridge by the present administration as a proof of the president’s performance in the South-East, and noted sadly that the Igbo had been cheated in several ways by Nigerian governments since 1960.

He also called for national cohesion by all stakeholders, rather than tribal and religion cohesions.

He stated that once every Nigerian perceived himself as a nationalist, many of the crises in the country would be resolved.

“All I know is that Buhari is prepared to run unless he is not feeling well, but Buhari will run.

“He is an honest man. I am sure you know Buhari very well. He is not a man that pretends; he is not a man that shows the other side of his behaviour.”