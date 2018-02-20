Youths from Kogi West senatorial district on Monday drummed their support for Toyin Akanle, former director of the State Security Service (SSS), to replace Senator Dino Melaye in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Youth organisations from the senatorial district told newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital, that it was the turn of Yagba federal constituency, where Akanle hailed from to produce the senator.

Speaking under the auspices of the Coalition of Kogi West Youths, Babatunde Teidi, the coordinator, said the people of the area had resolved to support Akanle to give the district good representation.

He said: “We, the Kogi West youths, have not just decided to come out with one voice in favour of Akanle, we have decided to harmonise our voices in the interest of the constituents of Kogi West senatorial district. We are well convinced that Akanle is indeed a priority to us all as he holds us to be important as well to him.

“Our coalition has decided and we have spoken what we desire; Akanle is the endorsed candidate of our choice. He has helped in various capacities to the extent of training people that have risen to the post of associate professors and deans [of studies] in some polytechnics in this country.”

The group noted that the former security chief had initiated many programmes that the people of the senatorial district had benefitted from, adding that he had been helping the widows in his community for over 20 years.

“It is common knowledge that almost all the political parties have zoned the Senate seat to Yagba and particularly Yagba East that has not been there before. We in this coalition are not politicians, but we are for good governance equity and justice.”

“We have forgiven those who have contributed in truncating our much-cherished rotational arrangement and advise we begin to correct this anomaly. We therefore call on the other senatorial aspirants across the parties to set aside their ambitions and team up with Dr. Toyin Akanle for the overall development of Kogi West,” Teidi said.