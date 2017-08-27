The senator-elect for Rivers East Senatorial District, Andrew Uchendu, has said his victory at the Appeal Court has given the people of Rivers State an alternative voice.

Uchendu described the Appeal Court judgement that upheld the decision of the election tribunal between him and George Thompson Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party as a show of fairness, equity, justice and good conscience.

Speaking on Saturday at the Port Harcourt International Airport shortly after arriving in the state from Abuja, Uchendu promised the people of his constituency good representation at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker-elect urged supporters of the All Progressives Congress to maintain peace and unity.

He commended the leader of the party in the state, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who he said had shown capacity in leadership.

He noted that the victory would give the people of the state an alternative voice at the National Assembly.

Uchendu added, “I want to commend APC members for their support, courage and patience during and after the election. We thank God that our efforts were not wasted. I promise to represent my people well and develop the state.

“My victory has given Rivers people an alternative voice; I have benefitted from Rivers people, it is time for the people to benefit from me too. I will be the voice for the voiceless and oppressed.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Chapter of has expressed confidence that the victory at the Appeal Court for Senator Magnus Abe and Uchendu, would open ways for their access into the state Government House in 2019.

The Secretary of the state APC, Emeka Bekee, described the victory of Uchendu as a divine one which would help reposition the APC in Rivers State.