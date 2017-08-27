Hon. Edwin Okolie Chibuzor, Chief Executive Officer, Edizwine Bar, has congratulated the chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and members of the executive on the successful conduct of the party’s Non-elective Convention recently held in Abuja.

Hon. Okolie expressed his hearty congratulations to Makarfi on his relentless efforts at bringing the party back to relevance and positioning it at a ahead of 2019 general elections.

Okolie also congratulated the Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chief Ben Obi, and other members over the extended tenure of various offices by another four months at the Non-elective Convention.

- Advertisement -

If will be recalled the factional power tussle took the party to the Supreme Court before the PDP face-off between the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction and Makarfi’s camp was finally laid to rest.

Okolie noted that, no doubt, “with the conduct of a successful, Non-elective Convention, it can be said that normalcy has returned to our great party.”

Okolie added that he and the entire members of the PDP in Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East Federal Constituency have declared their unalloyed support for the Makarfi leadership of the party in his efforts to achieve the party’s goal of taking over power come 2019.