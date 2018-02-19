The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has dismissed as mischief purported plans by him to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

He said that he would not leave APC for another political party to achieve his political aspirations.

Mr. Ojudu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that such a plan only existed in the imaginations of idle politicians and rumour merchants.

“The purpose of the insinuation is to distract us from serious task of engaging stakeholders strategically in the bid to rescuing Ekiti State from political rascals.

“We are not going to submit to such misleading antics. Rather, we will accelerate efforts in achieving our goals.

“The task before us is the rebirth of Ekiti, no amount of distractions from whatever quarters will stop our march to put back Ekiti where it truly belongs.

“Everyone knows that in the last couple of years, this state has become a shadow of what the world used to know it for and returning it to where it belongs is long overdue.

“Without any shred of doubt, I am submitting myself for the governorship primary under the platform of the APC to actualising our collective agenda for a born again Ekiti.

“We are not going to any political party whether Alliance for Democracy (AD) or any other party.

“This rumour does not even deserve any response, but for those who may not know Babafemi Ojudu well enough.

“I suspect many of such deliberate misinformation is on the way. After all, we are in the age of fake and malicious news,” he said.

Mr. Ojudu, who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2015, stressed that he remained a governorship aspirant under the APC for the July 14, gubernatorial polls in Ekiti.

Mr. Ojudu, who has not officially declared his intention to run for governorship election in Ekiti, said the misleading news could not distract him from the race.

He vowed to officially declare his ambition very soon in the interest of the public.

“The man with the much needed ideas to make Ekiti a better state will be in the race on the platform of the APC and will win the race by God’s grace,” he said.

According to the calendar released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), governorship election in Ekiti is slated for July 14.

However, activities leading to the election will commence on April 4, with the issuance of election notice, while campaigns by political parties are scheduled between April 15 and July 12.

Forms for the election will be made available for aspirants on April 16, while primaries will be conducted between April 16 and May 14.

However, disputes arising from the primaries will also be resolved between April 15 and May 14.

The INEC timetable states that campaigns can only start on April 15.

Mr. Ojudu will be prosecuting his political campaign on the platform of Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, a socio-cultural movement campaigning for the renowned journalist to become a governor of Ekiti State.